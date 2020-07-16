/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1819 Silverstone Drive
1819 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
1819 Silverstone Drive Available 07/25/20 Large One Bedroom Condo Available July 25th! - CONDO for RENT! Great Location and Close to to shopping and more! Mint condition.
Results within 1 mile of Carpentersville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
814 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
$
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Carpentersville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
$
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
30 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
751 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
32 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AMAZING 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with HUGE patio, fireplace and 1 car garage! Owner lived here for 18 years is now looking to rent this lovingly cared for home! Will consider rent to own! SPARKLING, AND I MEAN, SPARKLING CLEAN! NEW fridge, NEW
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Randall Hill at The Villages
1641 Carlemont Drive
1641 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 703
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
502 sqft
STUNNING views of Downtown Elgin and the Fox River Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and Micro-hood In Unit Laundry Brand New
Results within 10 miles of Carpentersville
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bartlett Lakes
562 Deere Park Cir #106, Bartlett, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
714 sqft
Enjoy nature while still enjoying the conveniences of city living. Bartlett Lakes Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes with amenities that are tailored to meet your needs.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
133 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
44 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
311 LILAC Lane
311 Lilac Lane, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!!! THIS APPROX 900 SQUARE FOOT UNIT IS IN A SECURITY BUILDING W/INTERCOM. THESE CONDO STYLE UNITS ARE IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT TO CITY PARK & WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1375 Rebecca Lane
1375 Rebecca Dr, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Desirable "Moonlake" Subdivision Spacious Bright 1 Br Unit Ready To Move In, 2 A/C Units Laundry & Storage Locker On Same Floor Well Maintained Complex Offers Elevator Lovely Lobby With Security Cameras Outdoor Pool Tennis Court & Club House Heat &
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Similar Pages
Carpentersville 1 BedroomsCarpentersville 2 BedroomsCarpentersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarpentersville 3 Bedrooms
Carpentersville Apartments with BalconiesCarpentersville Apartments with GaragesCarpentersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarpentersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILRound Lake Beach, ILDarien, ILStreamwood, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILClarendon Hills, IL