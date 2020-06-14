Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Carol Stream, IL with garage

Carol Stream apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
617 Kingsbridge Drive
617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
187 SYPE Drive
187 Sype Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2460 sqft
Premium Location within Easton Park Partially Overlooking Greens Park! Spacious 3BR Townhome w/ 2 1/2 Baths. Finished lower level w/ Den. 9' first floor Ceilings. Master w/ Trey Ceiling, Walk in closet, deluxe Master Bath.

1 of 16

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 1 mile of Carol Stream
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2383 sqft
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1689 Friedrich Street
1689 Friedrich Street, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1809 sqft
3 BRM 2 1/2 BTH split level with sub-basement. New Feldco windows just installed. This home features a lower level family room (with a fireplace), sun room, plus a finished basement with a rec room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
190 Golfview Drive
190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Carol Stream
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,499
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
693 , Grant Cir
693 Grant Circle, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Recently renovated house - Property Id: 270555 Recently renovated one bed,one bath town house, beautiful kitchen, with granite countertop, dishwaher and garbage disposal. full finished basement with laundry room, washer and dryer machines.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 lippert Lane 2E
773 Lippert Ln, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
spacious condo - Property Id: 293504 Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 E Lake Ridge Drive
141 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hidden Glen Two Story Two Bedroom Rental - Two bed 1.5 bath with 1 car garage. Located in the Hidden Glen and surrounded by shopping, parks, day care and grocery stores. Kitchen open to the separate dining and living areas with a fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

