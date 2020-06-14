/
1 bedroom apartments
176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calumet Park, IL
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 S Justine St 2A
8917 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144 New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
30 sqft
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9629 South Forest Ave.
9629 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9628 South Forest Ave.
9628 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8246 South RACINE Avenue
8246 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
This Unit is completely new and beautifully done, modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath, open floor plan, modern kitchen and bathroom, beautiful wood floors throughout, laundry in building, your client wont' be disappointed, "section 8 welcome"
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 So. Justine St - Unit 2B
8915 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
610 sqft
One bedroom unit; hard wood floors throughout, cable ready, fenced in backyard and laundry on the premises. 40 unit multi-family
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
1523 W. 89th St. - Unit 2
1523 W 89th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
810 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment available. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises. Cable ready; fenced in backyard Rent includes heat and water. 40 unit multi-family
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$815
500 sqft
Cozy apartments right near Lake Michigan. Some utilities paid. Fully equipped kitchens. Laundry center on site. Minutes from Rainbow Beach Park and the sand. Easy access to I-90.
Hyde Park
14 Units Available
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
611 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
354 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Hyde Park
6 Units Available
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
601 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Hyde Park
18 Units Available
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
520 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
