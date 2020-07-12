279 Apartments for rent in Brookfield, IL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2929 Maple Avenue
2929 Maple Avenue, Brookfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1465 sqft
Newly update 3 bedroom rental house that is available for immediate rent.
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5075 1
5075 1st Avenue, Lyons, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1St FL. Spacious 3BR, Ample Closet Space, Pets Ok - Property Id: 295647 SS appliances, granite counters, lots of kitchen cabinet storage. Updated vintage charm throughout. Features a Transom window over the kitchen back door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
624 South 6th Avenue
624 6th Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 624 South 6th Avenue in La Grange. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2217 Desplaines Avenue
2217 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
REMODELED BATH W/MARBLE FORMICA CABINET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND MANY CABINETS. THERMOPANE WINDOWS, HARD WOOD FLOORS & OAK TRIM. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER & PARKING.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3320 sqft
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Furnished, luxury rental opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
125 Bloomingbank Road
125 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4233 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CONSISTING OF 15 ROOMS AND 5.1 BATHS WITH NANNY QUARTERS IS LOCATED IN THE FIRST DIVISION OF HISTORIC RIVERSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN, LIBRARY, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS.
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1141 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Austin
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Desplaines
1029 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
1 bedroom Updated - Property Id: 229544 Updated 1 bedroom on top floor close to Loyola Hospital. Clean and updated. You pay electric. Elevator building. Covered parking for 25.00. Reverse Osmosis water filter.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning
City Guide for Brookfield, IL

The comedy play "The Merchant Prince of Cornville" was written by Samuel Eberly Gross, the property developer who founded Brookfield, Illinois.

Situated in Cook County, Brookfield is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Chicago. The neighborhood dates back to the 1880s when Samuel Eberly Gross -- a Chicago lawyer and writer turned real estate developer -- realized the potential of the area. Gross invested in building lots that he began buying up along either side of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. This was primarily land that had either been wooded or owned by farmers with small holdings. Originally called Grossdale, the developer used his skills in literature to successfully market the area, and it has remained a popular and vibrant place to live ever since. Today, the most historic building in Brookfield is the central train station that dates back to this time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brookfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brookfield, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

