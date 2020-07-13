AL
11 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Aurora, IL

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Near West Galena
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
112 School Street
112 School Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED, FRESHLY PAINTED AND VERY CLEAN. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING TO DOWNTOWN GENEVA WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SHORT DRIVE ACROSS TOWN TO GENEVA TRAIN STATION, AND CLOSE TO FOX RIVER AND MANY OTHER AMENITIES.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
325 South Harrison Street
325 South Harrison Street, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
131 N Lincolnway, 2
131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines.
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,084
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
2301 Beau Monde Blvd
2301 Beau Monde Boulevard, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
$980 / 1br - Lisle Place Second Floor Large 1 Bedroom Condo. Move in by August 1st and get $400 discount, for first month rent. **** Ready to move in. ****Water bill included in the rent **** One year lease required. ****1.
Rent Report
Aurora

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,126 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,324 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Aurora over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Aurora rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Aurora is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,324 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Aurora.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

