3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.
72 Juniper Way
72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates.
16 Lake Vista Court
16 Lake Vista Circle, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1985 sqft
BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
25696 West Raska Lane
25696 West Raska Lane, Fox Lake Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1366 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
102 Beachview Drive
102 West Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring
111 Woodland Drive
111 West Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
BEAUTIFUL! SPACIOUS, BRIGHT RANCH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. PERFECT CONDITION. NEUTRAL DECOR. LARGE KITCHEN W/EAT-IN AREA.
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Fantastic & Private Wooded END Unit Townhouse w/ vaulted ceilings. Located in desirable Tree House in The Woods. Private entrance. Two Story 3BED, 2BTH w/ Whirlpool, loft area, 2 Balconies within the trees for privacy.
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Bonnie Brook Lane in Round Lake Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
