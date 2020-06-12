/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Avenue
914 Hillside Avenue, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH! WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA. Almost every thing location AND END UNIT This TH OFFERS a 2 Bedroom Plus one full bath and one half bath. Large Living Room with Plenty of Sun Light.
Results within 5 miles of Antioch
1 Unit Available
36686 North Stanton Point Road
36686 Stanton Point Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 sqft
1st Floor rental - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Nice size living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. washer/dryer in the basement. Water is paid by owner. Gas and electric paid by tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
143 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
17 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.
1 Unit Available
1125 Depot Road
1125 Depot Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
RENT REDUCED** 8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500.
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
1 Unit Available
33540 North Royal Oak Lane
33540 North Royal Oak Lane, Gages Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo and balcony. Water and garbage collection are included in the rent; Basketball, volley ball, storage and more. Walk to Gages Lake, minutes to Gurnee Mills mall, shopping, restaurants and highway.
1 Unit Available
4214 North Riverview Drive
4214 Riverview Dr, Johnsburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
HOME ON CHANNEL FRONT, ONE BLOCK TO WHERE FOX RIVER MEETS THE CHAIN OF LAKES. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. GARAGE IS HEATED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. STEEL SEA WALL, PIER, DECK OVERLOOKING WATER. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING.
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
