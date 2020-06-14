33 Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL with garage
Did you know that the Hiram Buttrick sawmill, located in Antioch, is the most-recognized site in the town? Who knew a sawmill would garner so much attention!
Antioch became a center of commerce in 1839, when the famous Hiram Buttrick sawmill was constructed on a tributary of the nearby Fox River; the sawmill remains emblematic of the settlement even today. With a population of roughly 14,430, Antioch is far from the village it was when the mill was built. However, the mill building -- which has been the subject of countless photographs over the years -- is a replica. So much for heritage! Nevertheless, Antioch has a reputation for being a vacation spot for Chicagoans looking to escape the city life. See more
Antioch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.