Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Antioch, IL with garage

Antioch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3700 sqft
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
72 Juniper Way
72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Vista Court
16 Lake Vista Circle, Lake Villa, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1985 sqft
BRAND NEW RANCH HOME FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New Construction - Be the 1st Occupant in this open floor plan, beautifully decorated ranch home. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25696 West Raska Lane
25696 West Raska Lane, Fox Lake Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets on your Deck in this fenced, secluded community. Access to Chain of Lakes. Large Eat-In kitchen with newly Refinished Cabinets and sliders to Roomy Deck. This 3 bedroom home has New Windows Throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Antioch
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,144
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 West Chatham Lane
112 Chatham Lane, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1521 sqft
Grayslake schools!!! Very clean and freshly painted 2 story townhome at an affordable price in Bradford Place! 2 spacious bedrooms with a sunny open loft, 2 car garage .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18497 West Woodland Terrace
18497 West Woodland Terrace, Grandwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pristine Rental available July 11th.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
City Guide for Antioch, IL

Did you know that the Hiram Buttrick sawmill, located in Antioch, is the most-recognized site in the town? Who knew a sawmill would garner so much attention!

Antioch became a center of commerce in 1839, when the famous Hiram Buttrick sawmill was constructed on a tributary of the nearby Fox River; the sawmill remains emblematic of the settlement even today. With a population of roughly 14,430, Antioch is far from the village it was when the mill was built. However, the mill building -- which has been the subject of countless photographs over the years -- is a replica. So much for heritage! Nevertheless, Antioch has a reputation for being a vacation spot for Chicagoans looking to escape the city life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Antioch, IL

Antioch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

