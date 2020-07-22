53 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with washer-dryers
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 27
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 37
If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.
Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.
Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.