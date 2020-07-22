Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:38 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi...

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

Last updated July 22 at 04:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12608 South Ada Street
12608 Ada Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
882 sqft
Come see this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath rehabbed rental home in Calumet Park! Brand new Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, granite counter tops, central air, washer and dryer included, and Wood floors throughout house.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,037
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1794 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$730
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
1301 E 75th St
1301 East 75th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
To bedroom town home section 8 ok nice block close to school and grocery store Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1195864)

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
915 S Michigan Ave 1006
915 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Unit 1006 Available 09/01/20 905 S MICHIGAN, #1006 - Property Id: 324872 WONDERFUL 1 BEDROOM FOR RENT AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Beautiful, large 1BR/1BA condo on Michigan Avenue across from Grant Park with lake and city views.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
9438 Rich Lane
9438 Rich Ln, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1841 sqft
9438 Rich Lane - Property Id: 85160 Available for rent or lease to own. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
1435 S Michigan Ave 420
1435 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Unit 420 Available 09/01/20 1435 S MICHIGAN, #420 - Property Id: 314138 Sunny 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo with washer/dryer &parking in desirable South Loop available 8/1! Cute 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo in desirable South Loop! Hardwood floors

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5822 S Indiana Ave 3
5822 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461 Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7215 S Evans Ave
7215 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Air Conditioned On Evans - Property Id: 287016 Welcome home to this beautifully restored one bed with a den in Greater Grand Crossing.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Park
4229 S Sacramento Dr 2 front
4229 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 front Available 08/01/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 314954 Cozy 1 bed 1 bath 2nd floor unit in Brighton park. Located right near the archer bus and close to orange line. Coin operated washer and dryer located in basement.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
1207 S State St
1207 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
Floor to ceiling windows 2bdrm/2bath W/D in unit! - Property Id: 272845 Hardwood Flooring! W/D in unit! Floor to ceiling windows! Pet friendly! Enjoy the convenience of...

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
New City
5009 S Racine Ave
5009 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Home 4 Rent - Property Id: 297411 This a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house w/ a home Office area. Modern appliances, spacious Living Room + In Unit Washer and Dryer (small loads) + Full Unfinished basement w/Washer and Dryer Hookups.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7847 SOUTH LANGLEY 2
7847 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
ONTARIO'S PROPERTIES - Property Id: 96662 Beautiful newly remodeled 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment located in Up and Coming Chatham Area. Eat-In kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances with hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Alsip, IL

If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.

Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Alsip, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Alsip can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

