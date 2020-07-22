127 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with parking
If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.
Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alsip apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.