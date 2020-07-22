127 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 05:19 AM
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Alsip
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 5 miles of Alsip
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonades
7335 Tiffany Dr 1C
7335 Tiffany Drive, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath - Orland Park - Property Id: 202615 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor apartment in desirable area. - Laundry facilities on first floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 W 122nd St SFH
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLASSIC 2 BED IN WEST PULLMAN - Property Id: 318839 Classic unit with appliances: oven and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Parking in back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5458 Franklin Avenue
5458 Franklin Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7803 Central Avenue
7803 South Central Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1721 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9440 South 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12608 South Ada Street
12608 Ada Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
882 sqft
Come see this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath rehabbed rental home in Calumet Park! Brand new Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, granite counter tops, central air, washer and dryer included, and Wood floors throughout house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
City Guide for Alsip, IL

If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.

Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alsip, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alsip apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

