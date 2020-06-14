38 Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL with hardwood floors
Until the 1980s or so, Algonquin was a resort town. Chicago residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city drove about 40 miles north to Algonquin, a small village located in the Fox River Valley. The little town had a quaint downtown area and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, so some Chicago residents chose to build summer homes in the village of Algonquin. But that was before the Chicagoland area exploded and people started moving there year-round and gearing up for long commutes. Today, Algonquin is a rapidly growing community within both McHenry and Kane counties in northern Illinois. The population has continued its rapid growth, particularly since 2004 when the city built the 80-store Algonquin Commons mall, the largest outdoor mall in Illinois. Ongoing construction created countless subdivisions of new homes and businesses. You know what they say: if you build it, they will come. And come, they did. The population of Algonquin has grown by 29 percent since the year 2000. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Algonquin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.