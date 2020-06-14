Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Algonquin, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Algonquin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Algonquin

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Algonquin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
706 Jackson Avenue
706 Jackson Avenue, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1000 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/20**Updated Ranch home. Kitchen has hardwood floors, granite counters, and newer appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

1 of 1

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Algonquin

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
330 East Russell Street
330 East Russell Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the entire second level of a 3 unit building. Walking distance to Metra train, shops, restaurants, and bars. Brand new bathrooms. Sun filled living room with a wall of windows. New flooring and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
City Guide for Algonquin, IL

"Lonely the wind moans through the trees / Softly the dew is lifting / Treasures of soul waltz with the woods / Song of my heart, Algonquin" (- Mark Despault, “Waltz with the Woods")

Until the 1980s or so, Algonquin was a resort town. Chicago residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city drove about 40 miles north to Algonquin, a small village located in the Fox River Valley. The little town had a quaint downtown area and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, so some Chicago residents chose to build summer homes in the village of Algonquin. But that was before the Chicagoland area exploded and people started moving there year-round and gearing up for long commutes. Today, Algonquin is a rapidly growing community within both McHenry and Kane counties in northern Illinois. The population has continued its rapid growth, particularly since 2004 when the city built the 80-store Algonquin Commons mall, the largest outdoor mall in Illinois. Ongoing construction created countless subdivisions of new homes and businesses. You know what they say: if you build it, they will come. And come, they did. The population of Algonquin has grown by 29 percent since the year 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Algonquin, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Algonquin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

