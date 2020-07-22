191 Apartments for rent in Addison, IL with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1275 West LAKE Street
1275 West Lake Street, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Addison

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
36 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
20 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,055
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1119 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
22 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
18 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
The Mark

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
The Monroe

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
26 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,260
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
83 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
23 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,548
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
11 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Apex 41

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Elmhurst 255

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
20 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,856
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
The Marke

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
16 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
811 E. South Broadway B
811 East South Broadway Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lombard Townhome for Rent- $1350/Mo - Property Id: 324752 Great rear unit in Duplex facing the Illinois Prairie Path in South Lombard. 2 bedroom/1 bath with full basement. Clean light and bright unit with wood look laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 To make an appointment for a viewing, please call the number listed. Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2020 Saint Regis Dr. #208
2020 Saint Regis Drive, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1342 sqft
2020 Saint Regis Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Addison, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Addison offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Addison. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Addison can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

