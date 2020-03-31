259 Main Ave E

Amenities

Turn key restaurant in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. Good open seating, approx. 2000 sq.ft. comfortably seating 70 people. Cash register, 2-TV's, little bar area plus table and chairs, good working kitchen includes - 4-burner gas stove, fryer, ice maker, wash and rinse sinks, cooler with bypass doors, along with freight door off street, and 2- supply rooms.

Restaurant would be ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner for downtown clientele. Great opportunity to pick up Sunday worshipers for Sunday morning brunch. Utilities included. Opportunity for using sidewalk as seating attraction or extra table placement with outside ambiance on longer lease term. Favorable lease terms available. $2500.00 a month plus deposit.