Twin Falls, ID
259 Main Ave E
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

259 Main Ave E

259 Main Avenue East · (208) 734-1900
Location

259 Main Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ice maker
range
Property Amenities
Turn key restaurant in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. Good open seating, approx. 2000 sq.ft. comfortably seating 70 people. Cash register, 2-TV's, little bar area plus table and chairs, good working kitchen includes - 4-burner gas stove, fryer, ice maker, wash and rinse sinks, cooler with bypass doors, along with freight door off street, and 2- supply rooms.
Restaurant would be ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner for downtown clientele. Great opportunity to pick up Sunday worshipers for Sunday morning brunch. Utilities included. Opportunity for using sidewalk as seating attraction or extra table placement with outside ambiance on longer lease term. Favorable lease terms available. $2500.00 a month plus deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Main Ave E have any available units?
259 Main Ave E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 259 Main Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
259 Main Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Main Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 259 Main Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Twin Falls.
Does 259 Main Ave E offer parking?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 259 Main Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Main Ave E have a pool?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 259 Main Ave E have accessible units?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Main Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Main Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Main Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
