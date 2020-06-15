All apartments in Star
10530 West Merab Court

10530 West Merab Court · (208) 336-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10530 West Merab Court, Star, ID 83669

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Star! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and large patio! Bright open floor plan! Photos available end of June. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service. No pets please.

Electronic applications must be filled out through the Iron Eagle Property Management website. Paper copies are also available in our office located at 7215 W. Franklin Road Boise, Idaho 83709.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 West Merab Court have any available units?
10530 West Merab Court has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10530 West Merab Court currently offering any rent specials?
10530 West Merab Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 West Merab Court pet-friendly?
No, 10530 West Merab Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Star.
Does 10530 West Merab Court offer parking?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not offer parking.
Does 10530 West Merab Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 West Merab Court have a pool?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not have a pool.
Does 10530 West Merab Court have accessible units?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 West Merab Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 West Merab Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10530 West Merab Court does not have units with air conditioning.
