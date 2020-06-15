Amenities

8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets.



Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road. 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Home has individual electric heaters and a 1 wall A/C unit in the living room. Big living room with coat closet and access through the sliding door out into the fully fenced yard. NO sprinkler system. Tenant is responsible to manually water, keep the weeds out of the yard and mow.



Kitchen has extra tall custom wood cabinets, white appliances that include an electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hook-ups (electric dryer)



1 car attached agreement with auto opener.



(1) dog might be ok with owner approval. Age and Breed restrictions apply. A refundable pet deposit and $30.00 monthly pet fee required.



Rent is $1,095.00 per month. Available July 2, 2020.



Call Benchmark Property Management at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for an application. Drive by and take a look but please do not disturb the current tenant.



No Cats Allowed



