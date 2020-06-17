Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances. Master bedroom is nice in size and offers large walk in closet and dual vanities in master bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Separate laundry room in hallway. There is a custom mudroom area off the garage. The backyard is fully fenced with no backyard neighbors! Plenty of walking paths, access to dog park, playgrounds, and community pool!



*FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED!*



Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.



For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Alishia at alishia@cornerstoneidaho.com



**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5609251)