All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 627 N. Kayden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, ID
/
627 N. Kayden Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

627 N. Kayden Way

627 North Kayden Way · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID 83642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 627 N. Kayden Way · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances. Master bedroom is nice in size and offers large walk in closet and dual vanities in master bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Separate laundry room in hallway. There is a custom mudroom area off the garage. The backyard is fully fenced with no backyard neighbors! Plenty of walking paths, access to dog park, playgrounds, and community pool!

*FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED!*

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Alishia at alishia@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5609251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 N. Kayden Way have any available units?
627 N. Kayden Way has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 627 N. Kayden Way have?
Some of 627 N. Kayden Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 N. Kayden Way currently offering any rent specials?
627 N. Kayden Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 N. Kayden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 N. Kayden Way is pet friendly.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way offer parking?
Yes, 627 N. Kayden Way does offer parking.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 N. Kayden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way have a pool?
Yes, 627 N. Kayden Way has a pool.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way have accessible units?
No, 627 N. Kayden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 N. Kayden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 N. Kayden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 N. Kayden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 627 N. Kayden Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln
Meridian, ID 83642
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd
Meridian, ID 83642
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street
Meridian, ID 83642
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane
Meridian, ID 83646

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian 3 Bedrooms
Meridian Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Meridian

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity