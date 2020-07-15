/
7 Furnished Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Valley
9364 W Edna St
9364 West Edna Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets.
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
North End
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.
Winstead Park
2821 N. Weaver Cir
2821 North Weaver Circle, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2341 sqft
Furnished rental available September 15, 2020 - May 1, 2021. Perfect Boise location off Curtis and Northview close to hospitals, freeway, downtown, and restaurants. Rent includes internet and W/S/T. Tenant pays gas and electric only.
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
