3715 North Centrepoint Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

3715 N Centrepoint Way, E106, Meridian, ID 83646



ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP): Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES: Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

1 Car Attached Garage

1 Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

The Brickyard is located in the beautiful city of Meridian, Idaho just minutes away from the Meridian Village. Located on Centrepoint Way, The Brickyard community is walking distance from many dining and shopping options. Meridian is just a short drive away from Boise, and there is no shortage of entertainment opportunities located nearby.



Notable Features of The Brickyard:



–Community Pool

–Sports Field

–Clubhouse

–Tot Lot

–Fitness Center

–Dog Park



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

