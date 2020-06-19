All apartments in Meridian
3715 North Centrepoint Way.
3715 North Centrepoint Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:49 PM

3715 North Centrepoint Way

3715 Centrepoint · (385) 236-5514
Location

3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1681 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
3715 N Centrepoint Way, E106, Meridian, ID 83646

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP): Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES: Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more information about our animal policies.
PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
The Brickyard is located in the beautiful city of Meridian, Idaho just minutes away from the Meridian Village. Located on Centrepoint Way, The Brickyard community is walking distance from many dining and shopping options. Meridian is just a short drive away from Boise, and there is no shortage of entertainment opportunities located nearby.

Notable Features of The Brickyard:

–Community Pool
–Sports Field
–Clubhouse
–Tot Lot
–Fitness Center
–Dog Park

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have any available units?
3715 North Centrepoint Way has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have?
Some of 3715 North Centrepoint Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 North Centrepoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
3715 North Centrepoint Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 North Centrepoint Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 North Centrepoint Way is pet friendly.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 3715 North Centrepoint Way does offer parking.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 North Centrepoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have a pool?
Yes, 3715 North Centrepoint Way has a pool.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have accessible units?
No, 3715 North Centrepoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 North Centrepoint Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 North Centrepoint Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3715 North Centrepoint Way has units with air conditioning.

