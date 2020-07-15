/
2 bedroom apartments
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID
263 E 3rd St
263 East 3rd Street, Kuna, ID
2 Bedrooms
$725
817 sqft
Very nice apartment clean, affordable and located in a four plex. 2 Bedrooms 1 full bath. Unit has electric baseboard heat. This is a ground floor unit. Washer and dryer in the complex for convenience. Tenant pays only electric.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Kuna
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.
Vista
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.
Franklin - Randolph
1758 S. Barlow Ln
1758 South Barlow Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Looking for a home that is centrally located? You found it with this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex! Just off Overland and Curtis this unit is close to Costco, Edwards Theatre, shopping, restaurants, minutes away to freeway access, and so much
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9109 W. Brogan Dr.
9109 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
$1195.00 / Southeast Boise Rental....2 Bedroom 2 bath upgraded unit to rent. Has lots of storage and in a quiet area. Comes with a washer and dryer to use as well as Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal and gas fireplace.