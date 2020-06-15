All apartments in Hidden Springs
Find more places like 4630 W. Farm View Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidden Springs, ID
/
4630 W. Farm View Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4630 W. Farm View Dr.

4630 West Farm View Drive · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4630 West Farm View Drive, Hidden Springs, ID 83714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4630 W. Farm View Dr. · Avail. Jul 20

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
4630 W. Farm View Dr. Available 07/20/20 4630 Farm View~Must See Hidden Springs Home w/ Lawn Care Included! - Located in the coveted Hidden Springs area close to several parks, a community pool, a fitness center, a library, and hiking/biking trail connections! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,801 sq. ft., and a 2 car garage. The kitchen showcases gorgeous cabinetry, plenty of counter space, tiled backsplash, a tiled breakfast bar, and recently refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The great room features a built-in entertainment center along with a fabulous fireplace encased in a classy wood mantel.

Three generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space are laid out in a thoughtful split bedroom concept that allows for privacy. Master bedroom showcases a giant walk in closet and en suite bathroom that hosts a dual-sink vanity. Back door leads to a generous sized patio and out to a grassy yard area. Mowing is included with the monthly rental rate but tenant will be responsible for all other landscape and yard upkeep including weeding.

No pets allowed and the security deposit is $2,500. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the scheduled move in date is 07/20/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/02/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have any available units?
4630 W. Farm View Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have?
Some of 4630 W. Farm View Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 W. Farm View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4630 W. Farm View Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 W. Farm View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Springs.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. has a pool.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 W. Farm View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 W. Farm View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4630 W. Farm View Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity