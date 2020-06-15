Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

4630 W. Farm View Dr. Available 07/20/20 4630 Farm View~Must See Hidden Springs Home w/ Lawn Care Included! - Located in the coveted Hidden Springs area close to several parks, a community pool, a fitness center, a library, and hiking/biking trail connections! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,801 sq. ft., and a 2 car garage. The kitchen showcases gorgeous cabinetry, plenty of counter space, tiled backsplash, a tiled breakfast bar, and recently refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The great room features a built-in entertainment center along with a fabulous fireplace encased in a classy wood mantel.



Three generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space are laid out in a thoughtful split bedroom concept that allows for privacy. Master bedroom showcases a giant walk in closet and en suite bathroom that hosts a dual-sink vanity. Back door leads to a generous sized patio and out to a grassy yard area. Mowing is included with the monthly rental rate but tenant will be responsible for all other landscape and yard upkeep including weeding.



No pets allowed and the security deposit is $2,500. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities and the scheduled move in date is 07/20/2020. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/02/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892825)