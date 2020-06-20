All apartments in Hayden
Find more places like 9560 N Justice Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hayden, ID
/
9560 N Justice Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

9560 N Justice Way

9560 Justice Way · (208) 635-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hayden
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9560 N Justice Way · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood. Pride of ownership shows with beautiful details throughout, including the laminate flooring, knotty alder cabinetry and trim, and granite counter-tops. Sit next to the cozy gas fireplace on a cold evening, or on the patio in the private backyard on a summer night. An automatic sprinkler and drip system keeps the landscaping watered to simplify your yard chores. Convenient location and easy access to Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, and Sandpoint. Call for a private showing. 1-year lease. $2200 a month rent $2200 security deposit and $40 per applying adult. Landscaping included!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 N Justice Way have any available units?
9560 N Justice Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9560 N Justice Way have?
Some of 9560 N Justice Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 N Justice Way currently offering any rent specials?
9560 N Justice Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 N Justice Way pet-friendly?
No, 9560 N Justice Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayden.
Does 9560 N Justice Way offer parking?
Yes, 9560 N Justice Way does offer parking.
Does 9560 N Justice Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9560 N Justice Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 N Justice Way have a pool?
No, 9560 N Justice Way does not have a pool.
Does 9560 N Justice Way have accessible units?
No, 9560 N Justice Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 N Justice Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9560 N Justice Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9560 N Justice Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9560 N Justice Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9560 N Justice Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hayden 1 BedroomsHayden 2 Bedrooms
Hayden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHayden Apartments with Garage
Hayden Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDLiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho College
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity