9560 N Justice Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood. Pride of ownership shows with beautiful details throughout, including the laminate flooring, knotty alder cabinetry and trim, and granite counter-tops. Sit next to the cozy gas fireplace on a cold evening, or on the patio in the private backyard on a summer night. An automatic sprinkler and drip system keeps the landscaping watered to simplify your yard chores. Convenient location and easy access to Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, and Sandpoint. Call for a private showing. 1-year lease. $2200 a month rent $2200 security deposit and $40 per applying adult. Landscaping included!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848993)