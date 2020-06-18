All apartments in Hauser
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

17295 W Woodlake Dr

17295 West Woodlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID 83854

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every morning?

Everything you need to live a good life is here a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a spectacular master bath with a garden tub, tile shower, and double sinks.

A beautiful kitchen with refrigerator, oven, microwave, range, trash compactor, hardwood floors, and abundant cabinets.

A large family room, dining area and extra downstairs bonus room are included.

Soaring ceilings, numerous built-ins, and high-end finishes compliment this spacious home. Filtered lake views can be seen from almost every upstairs room, and the views from the balcony off of the family room are truly amazing.

After working hard, or playing hard, relax and rejuvenate by watching the boats drift by from the balcony or grill up something tasty.

A three car finished garage will keep your vehicles protected in the winter.

To see a video walkthrough of this property, click on the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbkO84Nzphc&t=0s&list=PLfnqmLgU0eXoQhBAQffJr2XJP04A-iL29&index=15

No smoking.

One small dog may be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2800
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4059345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have any available units?
17295 W Woodlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hauser, ID.
What amenities does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have?
Some of 17295 W Woodlake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17295 W Woodlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17295 W Woodlake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17295 W Woodlake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17295 W Woodlake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17295 W Woodlake Dr does offer parking.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17295 W Woodlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have a pool?
No, 17295 W Woodlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 17295 W Woodlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17295 W Woodlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17295 W Woodlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17295 W Woodlake Dr has units with air conditioning.
