Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every morning?



Everything you need to live a good life is here a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a spectacular master bath with a garden tub, tile shower, and double sinks.



A beautiful kitchen with refrigerator, oven, microwave, range, trash compactor, hardwood floors, and abundant cabinets.



A large family room, dining area and extra downstairs bonus room are included.



Soaring ceilings, numerous built-ins, and high-end finishes compliment this spacious home. Filtered lake views can be seen from almost every upstairs room, and the views from the balcony off of the family room are truly amazing.



After working hard, or playing hard, relax and rejuvenate by watching the boats drift by from the balcony or grill up something tasty.



A three car finished garage will keep your vehicles protected in the winter.



To see a video walkthrough of this property, click on the video below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbkO84Nzphc&t=0s&list=PLfnqmLgU0eXoQhBAQffJr2XJP04A-iL29&index=15



No smoking.



One small dog may be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2800

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4059345)