Apartment List
/
ID
/
eagle
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:40 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1024 S Eagle Rock Place
1024 South Eagle Rock Place, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1612 sqft
Immaculate and updated single level in Eagle! - Amazing home in the heart of Eagle. Immaculate and updated single level in private cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,044
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4630 W. Farm View Dr.
4630 West Farm View Drive, Hidden Springs, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1801 sqft
4630 W. Farm View Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6029 W. Beaufort
6029 West Beaufort Street, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1667 sqft
6029 W. Beaufort Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home in Avimor! - The setting: This nearly new home is located 8 minutes from Boise in a village community called Avimor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5707 W Gage Street
5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493 Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench. Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2099 N Waterbrook Pl
2099 North Waterbrook Place, Star, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Brand new single-family home, with spacious three car garage. Open living space. Large, fully fenced backyard with patio. Aside from the master, there are three more good sized bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
717 West Claire Street
717 West Claire Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Collister
1 Unit Available
5119 Eugene Street
5119 North Eugene Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1475 sqft
Mid-Century charmer with amazing hardwood floors, original double fireplace, large shaded backyard and located directly across the street from the delightful Castle Hills Park (https://www.cityofboise.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Lake Harbor
1 Unit Available
2922 Saint James
2922 N Saint James Pl, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this delightful, quiet, tucked away townhome, minutes away from downtown Boise, within walking distance to Veterans Park and the Greenbelt, and close to restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Vista
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eagle, ID

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Eagle 3 BedroomsEagle Apartments with BalconyEagle Apartments with GarageEagle Apartments with Gym
Eagle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEagle Apartments with ParkingEagle Apartments with Pool
Eagle Apartments with Washer-DryerEagle Dog Friendly ApartmentsEagle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDNampa, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University