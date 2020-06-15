Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities car charging parking garage

879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage. Open & inviting floor plan; formal dining, den & split bedroom floor plan. Handsome alder cabinets throughout with beautiful hardwood floors. Wet bar with wine cooler. Great room has a gas fireplace with built-in shelves; full glass slider opens to covered patio with lush mature landscaping & magnificent view. Master suite with large walk-in closet, bath has huge soaker tub, travertine floors. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Electric car charging station. This beautiful Home will go fast!



Contact Lauren for more information or to schedule a viewing (208) 863-1605

Or Apply at www.DoGoodPM.com



No Pets Allowed



