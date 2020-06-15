All apartments in Eagle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

879 W Oakhampton Dr

879 West Oakhampton Drive · (208) 863-1605
Location

879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 879 W Oakhampton Dr · Avail. Aug 4

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
car charging
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage. Open & inviting floor plan; formal dining, den & split bedroom floor plan. Handsome alder cabinets throughout with beautiful hardwood floors. Wet bar with wine cooler. Great room has a gas fireplace with built-in shelves; full glass slider opens to covered patio with lush mature landscaping & magnificent view. Master suite with large walk-in closet, bath has huge soaker tub, travertine floors. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Electric car charging station. This beautiful Home will go fast!

Contact Lauren for more information or to schedule a viewing (208) 863-1605
Or Apply at www.DoGoodPM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have any available units?
879 W Oakhampton Dr has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have?
Some of 879 W Oakhampton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 W Oakhampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
879 W Oakhampton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 W Oakhampton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 879 W Oakhampton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 879 W Oakhampton Dr does offer parking.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 879 W Oakhampton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have a pool?
No, 879 W Oakhampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 879 W Oakhampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 W Oakhampton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 879 W Oakhampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 W Oakhampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
