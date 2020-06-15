All apartments in Eagle
2621 E Windrose Street

2621 East Windrose Street · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 E Windrose Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural light throughout the open living room and kitchen. The kitchen includes all the amenities large breakfast bar, pantry, and spacious dining area. The homes also features a formal dinning room for those large gatherings! The large master bedroom has a nice on suite with dual vanities, walk in shower, and walk in closet with custom built ins! This home comes with a new washer/dryer! Entertaining guest will be so easy with the large back deck and fully fenced yard. Being close to shopping, schools, the beautiful Boise Foothills and Eagle Bike Park makes it so easy to enjoy the outdoors! Lawn care is provided!

Additional Application Requirements for this property - Applicants must have a clean Credit / Background Check and Credit Scores for ALL applicants must be higher than 680

Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4912584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

