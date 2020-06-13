All apartments in Caldwell
Caldwell, ID
18303 Admiral Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

18303 Admiral Way

18303 Admiral Way · No Longer Available
Location

18303 Admiral Way, Caldwell, ID 83687

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable. Split floor plan with new paint, upgraded fixtures, 2 car garage, laundry room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stove, microwave, brand new whirlpool side by side fridge, dishwasher, walk in pantry, formal dining area, master bedroom and bath with over sized soaker tub and walk in closet, gas heat and forced air, large fully fenced back yard with sprinklers, covered patio, raised planter beds very clean. minutes from the new Costco and shopping area in Nampa, walking distance to schools and almost ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18303 Admiral Way have any available units?
18303 Admiral Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caldwell, ID.
What amenities does 18303 Admiral Way have?
Some of 18303 Admiral Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18303 Admiral Way currently offering any rent specials?
18303 Admiral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18303 Admiral Way pet-friendly?
No, 18303 Admiral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 18303 Admiral Way offer parking?
Yes, 18303 Admiral Way does offer parking.
Does 18303 Admiral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18303 Admiral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18303 Admiral Way have a pool?
Yes, 18303 Admiral Way has a pool.
Does 18303 Admiral Way have accessible units?
No, 18303 Admiral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18303 Admiral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18303 Admiral Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18303 Admiral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18303 Admiral Way does not have units with air conditioning.
