18303 Admiral Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable. Split floor plan with new paint, upgraded fixtures, 2 car garage, laundry room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stove, microwave, brand new whirlpool side by side fridge, dishwasher, walk in pantry, formal dining area, master bedroom and bath with over sized soaker tub and walk in closet, gas heat and forced air, large fully fenced back yard with sprinklers, covered patio, raised planter beds very clean. minutes from the new Costco and shopping area in Nampa, walking distance to schools and almost ready to go!