2468 Bogus Basin Rd

EXEC LEVEL MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE HEART OF N BOISE! - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all with updated carpet and refinished hardwood flooring! Enjoy a spacious master suite, an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen with nook and outdoor deck all on the main (2nd level) or retreat upstairs to two spacious bedrooms and guest bath. The lower (1st) level offers a full bath and a huge office or bedroom with private exterior access - perfect for guests, a home office or bonus room. This unit is set off the street with convenient entry from inside the Highlands Village development. High end finishes and upgrades throughout, plus a two car attached garage and a functional floor plan make this a wonderful place to call home! Enjoy quick access to restaurants, coffee shops, retail and Camelsback Park! Tenant pays utilities. No smokers. Looking for a conscientious resident to love and live in this home like their own. Available for occupancy early July 2020.



DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT SHOWING OPTIONS OR A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,500/month rent price

- $2,500 security deposit

- Lease term: 12 mo+

- Appliances/Systems Included: Refrigerator, gas oven range, microwave, dishwasher.

- Gas forced heat and central air conditioning.

- Pets: Mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and sewer) + a $10 monthly fee will be charged on top of the rent for our mandatory preventative maintenance quarterly furnace filter delivery service.

- Tenant is responsible for snow removal of front walkway.

- Common area landscape maintenance provided by HOA.

- Parking: 2 car garage to be used for car parking.

- No Smokers.



