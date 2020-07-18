All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2468 Bogus Basin Rd

2468 North Bogus Basin Road · (208) 995-2640 ext. 103
Location

2468 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID 83702
Highlands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2468 Bogus Basin Rd · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
EXEC LEVEL MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE HEART OF N BOISE! - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all with updated carpet and refinished hardwood flooring! Enjoy a spacious master suite, an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen with nook and outdoor deck all on the main (2nd level) or retreat upstairs to two spacious bedrooms and guest bath. The lower (1st) level offers a full bath and a huge office or bedroom with private exterior access - perfect for guests, a home office or bonus room. This unit is set off the street with convenient entry from inside the Highlands Village development. High end finishes and upgrades throughout, plus a two car attached garage and a functional floor plan make this a wonderful place to call home! Enjoy quick access to restaurants, coffee shops, retail and Camelsback Park! Tenant pays utilities. No smokers. Looking for a conscientious resident to love and live in this home like their own. Available for occupancy early July 2020.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT SHOWING OPTIONS OR A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,500/month rent price
- $2,500 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances/Systems Included: Refrigerator, gas oven range, microwave, dishwasher.
- Gas forced heat and central air conditioning.
- Pets: Mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and sewer) + a $10 monthly fee will be charged on top of the rent for our mandatory preventative maintenance quarterly furnace filter delivery service.
- Tenant is responsible for snow removal of front walkway.
- Common area landscape maintenance provided by HOA.
- Parking: 2 car garage to be used for car parking.
- No Smokers.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

(RLNE3370344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have any available units?
2468 Bogus Basin Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have?
Some of 2468 Bogus Basin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Bogus Basin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Bogus Basin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Bogus Basin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd offers parking.
Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have a pool?
No, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have accessible units?
No, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Bogus Basin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2468 Bogus Basin Rd has units with dishwashers.
