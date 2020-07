Amenities

dishwasher gym pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard. This home also has a whole home humidifier, as well as safety features in the bathrooms. Features of the community include a 10,000 SF clubhouse with an indoor pool and spa, Fitness rooms, social events, and much more. Daily meal, twice a month housecleaning, Emergency pendant.