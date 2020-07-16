All apartments in Ada County
6189 N Channing Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

6189 N Channing Lane

6189 North Channing Way · (208) 957-1325
Location

6189 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID 83616

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,115

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout. This home also has a home humidifier and is Energy Star. Features of the Cadence community include a 10,000 SF clubhouse with an indoor pool and spa, fitness rooms, social events, and much more. Independent Living services include daily meals, emergency pendant services, and twice a month housecleaning!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6189 N Channing Lane have any available units?
6189 N Channing Lane has a unit available for $3,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6189 N Channing Lane have?
Some of 6189 N Channing Lane's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6189 N Channing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6189 N Channing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6189 N Channing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6189 N Channing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ada County.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane offer parking?
No, 6189 N Channing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6189 N Channing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6189 N Channing Lane has a pool.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane have accessible units?
No, 6189 N Channing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6189 N Channing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6189 N Channing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6189 N Channing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
