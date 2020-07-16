6189 N Channing Lane

Amenities
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch appliances and Kohler throughout. This home also has a home humidifier and is Energy Star. Features of the Cadence community include a 10,000 SF clubhouse with an indoor pool and spa, fitness rooms, social events, and much more. Independent Living services include daily meals, emergency pendant services, and twice a month housecleaning!