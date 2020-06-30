All apartments in Waukee
Midwest Country Estates

1060 Newport Ct · (515) 987-3010
Location

1060 Newport Ct, Waukee, IA 50263
Midwest Country Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 Newport Court · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
BRAND NEW 2020 HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC JUST WAITING FOR YOU. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan of the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has a large island with additional seating. Master bedroom has on suite and a large master closet. If you choose to purchase this home, there is enough room to add a garage. Home has a darling covered front porch for relaxing. Very close to the new playground.

This home rents for $1299 with a $50 rent credit through March 2021 making it $1249. Or you can purchase for $70,900. When you call us to schedule an appointment, don't forget to ask about our current month incentives.

Call Midwest Country Estates at 515-987-3010

(RLNE5868635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

