Home
/
Waukee, IA
/
975 SE Cypress Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

975 SE Cypress Ct

975 Cypress Court · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 975 SE Cypress Ct · Avail. Aug 3

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - This is a sublease until 12/31/2020

3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right. On your left is the front bonus room that can be used for a tv, dining or spare room of any kind. Past the 1/2 bath you will see the kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Past the dining area to the right is the living room with fireplace. The entire first floor has laminate floors! On the 2nd level the extremely large master is off to the right and features a large walk in closet and 3/4 bath. In the hall past the laundry room is a full bath and 2 more bedrooms. The lower level has 2 rooms, one multi purpose room at the bottom of the stairs, as well as a family room. The basement has daylight windows looking out over the back yard. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed.

Maximum of 2 pets allowed with owner approval.
Pet security deposit: $350
Pet Rent: $35

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5219244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have any available units?
975 SE Cypress Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 975 SE Cypress Ct have?
Some of 975 SE Cypress Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 SE Cypress Ct currently offering any rent specials?
975 SE Cypress Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 SE Cypress Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 SE Cypress Ct is pet friendly.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct offer parking?
Yes, 975 SE Cypress Ct does offer parking.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 975 SE Cypress Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have a pool?
No, 975 SE Cypress Ct does not have a pool.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have accessible units?
No, 975 SE Cypress Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 975 SE Cypress Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 975 SE Cypress Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 SE Cypress Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
