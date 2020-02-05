Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - This is a sublease until 12/31/2020



3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right. On your left is the front bonus room that can be used for a tv, dining or spare room of any kind. Past the 1/2 bath you will see the kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Past the dining area to the right is the living room with fireplace. The entire first floor has laminate floors! On the 2nd level the extremely large master is off to the right and features a large walk in closet and 3/4 bath. In the hall past the laundry room is a full bath and 2 more bedrooms. The lower level has 2 rooms, one multi purpose room at the bottom of the stairs, as well as a family room. The basement has daylight windows looking out over the back yard. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed.



Maximum of 2 pets allowed with owner approval.

Pet security deposit: $350

Pet Rent: $35



To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE5219244)