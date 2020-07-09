Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Waukee - Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located minutes from multiple schools, the Waukee YMCA, and multiple dining/ shopping options, this home is not to be missed! The entry opens into a foyer and flex living/ office space to the left. From there you can see up the staircase to the second floor and down the hallway to the updated kitchen area. Hardwood floors continue from the foyer through to the open floor plan kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances that stay with the home, granite counter-tops throughout, and a large eat-in island. Looking over from there, you can see the dining area located by glass sliding doors which lead to an over-sized deck off the back that overlooks the large backyard. This outside space is perfect for summer entertaining! The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by a custom built-in mantle with entertainment hookups. Just off the kitchen and living area is a convenient half-bath. Moving to the second level, we find all 4 bedrooms along with a full-sized laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom is huge with a connecting walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual connecting sinks. All 3 spare bedrooms are nice sized with connecting closets and a spare full bathroom just off the hallway for convenience. This home does consider small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5880514)