1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vrTTQe7oHMf



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



Self-Showing Also Available!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located within minutes of schools, shopping, and dining options, and Centennial Park, this 3 bedroom condo features all new paint, carpet and LVP flooring!! The entryway reveals a great open floor plan and opens into the large living room with a gas fireplace and walk-out patio. The galley kitchen features extra storage space and all appliances that stay with the home. There is also additional bar-top seating for guests on top of the designated dining area. The patio door is located just off the living room leading to a nice sized deck. Moving further into the home, we find the huge master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet and an on-suite bathroom. Both spare bedrooms offer great space with connecting closets and a second full bathroom is just off the hallway for convenience. The laundry area is centrally located between all 3 bedrooms and the washer and dryer stay with the home. This home also comes with a 1 car detached garage and reserved parking space. Per the HOA, this property does not accept pets, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5649491)