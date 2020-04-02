All apartments in Waukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40

1760 SE La Grant Parkway · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1760 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA 50263
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vrTTQe7oHMf

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

Self-Showing Also Available!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located within minutes of schools, shopping, and dining options, and Centennial Park, this 3 bedroom condo features all new paint, carpet and LVP flooring!! The entryway reveals a great open floor plan and opens into the large living room with a gas fireplace and walk-out patio. The galley kitchen features extra storage space and all appliances that stay with the home. There is also additional bar-top seating for guests on top of the designated dining area. The patio door is located just off the living room leading to a nice sized deck. Moving further into the home, we find the huge master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet and an on-suite bathroom. Both spare bedrooms offer great space with connecting closets and a second full bathroom is just off the hallway for convenience. The laundry area is centrally located between all 3 bedrooms and the washer and dryer stay with the home. This home also comes with a 1 car detached garage and reserved parking space. Per the HOA, this property does not accept pets, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5649491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have any available units?
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have?
Some of 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 currently offering any rent specials?
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 is pet friendly.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 offer parking?
Yes, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 does offer parking.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have a pool?
No, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 does not have a pool.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have accessible units?
No, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40 does not have units with air conditioning.
