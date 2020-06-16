All apartments in Urbandale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4308 153rd Place

4308 153rd Place · (515) 978-1773
Location

4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA 50323
Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4308 153rd Place · Avail. Aug 30

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development. The first floor features an open concept with a great flow from the kitchen, dining area, to the living room with a half bath for convenience. The master bedroom is also located on the 1st floor and offers a walk-in closet and full bath. You will also find a 1st-floor laundry room with a washer and dryer. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a full bathroom, and a loft that overlooks the kitchen and living room area. Behind the home, there is a private patio right off from the garage. Small pets are considered with a $350 pet deposit and an additional $35 pet rent per month.

A 6-month lease is available for an additional $250 per month. And a month to month lease is available for an additional $350 per month with a 3-month lease minimum. Please, no smoking.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed in Iowa

(RLNE3100049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 153rd Place have any available units?
4308 153rd Place has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4308 153rd Place have?
Some of 4308 153rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 153rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
4308 153rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 153rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 153rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 4308 153rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 4308 153rd Place does offer parking.
Does 4308 153rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 153rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 153rd Place have a pool?
No, 4308 153rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 4308 153rd Place have accessible units?
No, 4308 153rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 153rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 153rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 153rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 153rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
