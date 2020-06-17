All apartments in Urbandale
Urbandale, IA
2813 77th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2813 77th Street

2813 77th Street · (973) 979-6249
Location

2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322
Karen Acres

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 Baths, large finished family room with fireplace and sliders to backyards, lots of storage space. This home also features a patio just off the family room, deck and and 2-1/2 car garage. Fresh Paint. New flooring. New energy efficient windows. Gas stove. Owner looking for a tenant that will take care of it as if it their own. Tenant pays all utilities. Available October 16,2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5494295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 77th Street have any available units?
2813 77th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2813 77th Street have?
Some of 2813 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2813 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2813 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbandale.
Does 2813 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2813 77th Street does offer parking.
Does 2813 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 77th Street have a pool?
No, 2813 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2813 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 2813 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
