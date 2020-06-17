2813 77th Street

Amenities
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 Baths, large finished family room with fireplace and sliders to backyards, lots of storage space. This home also features a patio just off the family room, deck and and 2-1/2 car garage. Fresh Paint. New flooring. New energy efficient windows. Gas stove. Owner looking for a tenant that will take care of it as if it their own. Tenant pays all utilities. Available October 16,2019.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/urbandale-ia?lid=11445212
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5494295)