Urbandale, IA
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Ave

15215 Townsend Avenue · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA 50323
Walnut Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15215 Townsend Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$1,335

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.
A furnished option is available for $1575 a month! This home features a deck, as well as all the appliances being included. 1st Floor features the kitchen, dining area, living room, and a ½ bath. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master includes a full bath and a large walk-in closet. This home also features 2nd-floor laundry and a full bath off the hallway. This home comes furnished. Pets up to 35lbs. $350 pet deposit and $35/pet/month extra. Call for more information or to take a look. A 6-month lease is an additional $195 per month and a month to month lease with a 3-month minimum is an additional $295.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2576009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 Townsend Ave have any available units?
15215 Townsend Ave has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15215 Townsend Ave have?
Some of 15215 Townsend Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 Townsend Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15215 Townsend Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 Townsend Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15215 Townsend Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15215 Townsend Ave does offer parking.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15215 Townsend Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave have a pool?
No, 15215 Townsend Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave have accessible units?
No, 15215 Townsend Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15215 Townsend Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15215 Townsend Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15215 Townsend Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
