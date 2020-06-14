Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwalk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
6 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
5401 South West 9th St
5401 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1638 sqft
Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. The kitchen was recently remodeled with new SS appliances and quartz counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining room, which overlooks the backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
$
East Village
1 Unit Available
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$840
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Village
9 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Norwalk, IA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norwalk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

