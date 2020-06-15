All apartments in North Liberty
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1645 Timberwolf Dr

1645 Timber Wolf Dr · (515) 238-4649 ext. 5152384649
Location

1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA 52317
Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1645 Timberwolf Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, tiled shower and dual vanity with granite counter tops. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are provided. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Please note: The green bathroom, green bedroom and brown bedroom pictured have been repainted. 3 stall garage, fenced back yard with deck and paved patio.

(RLNE5743104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have any available units?
1645 Timberwolf Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have?
Some of 1645 Timberwolf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Timberwolf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Timberwolf Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Timberwolf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Timberwolf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Timberwolf Dr does offer parking.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 Timberwolf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have a pool?
No, 1645 Timberwolf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1645 Timberwolf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Timberwolf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Timberwolf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Timberwolf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
