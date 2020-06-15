1645 Timberwolf Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, tiled shower and dual vanity with granite counter tops. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are provided. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Please note: The green bathroom, green bedroom and brown bedroom pictured have been repainted. 3 stall garage, fenced back yard with deck and paved patio.



(RLNE5743104)