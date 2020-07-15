Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building. Cats are allowed but the proper paperwork must be completed and there is a $250 nonrefundable fee per cat and an additional $25 per month per cat fee.



(RLNE2918685)