Marion, IA
Grand View Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

Grand View Apartments

1241 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
1241 Grand Avenue, Marion, IA 52302

air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building. Cats are allowed but the proper paperwork must be completed and there is a $250 nonrefundable fee per cat and an additional $25 per month per cat fee.

(RLNE2918685)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does Grand View Apartments have any available units?
Grand View Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion, IA.
What amenities does Grand View Apartments have?
Some of Grand View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grand View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grand View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grand View Apartments offers parking.
Does Grand View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand View Apartments have a pool?
No, Grand View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grand View Apartments have accessible units?
No, Grand View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Grand View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grand View Apartments has units with air conditioning.
