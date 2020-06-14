Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Marion, IA with garage

Marion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large

1 Unit Available
Regal Townhomes
2351 Pleasantview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1052 sqft
Property is located off Highway 100 in Marion at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Pleasantview Drive. Also includes the property located on Regal Court. Leasing office is located at 1241 Grand Avenue in Marion.

1 Unit Available
3452 Quail Trail Court
3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1925 sqft
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry,
Results within 1 mile of Marion
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.

Kenwood Park
1 Unit Available
123 Dawley
123 Dawley Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a central location in Cedar Rapids. Semi finished large basement as a second living space. Huge fenced in back yard and detached garage.

1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
Results within 5 miles of Marion
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$915
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.

1 Unit Available
2927 Russell Drive Northeast
2927 Russell Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
This property is conveniently located on Russell Dr. NE which is a dead end street near the 29th St. exit off I-380. 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The lower level has two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 3/4 bath.

1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.

Oakhill Jackson
1 Unit Available
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

1 Unit Available
Open Sun 1-2 Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath 2 car ranch
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! OPEN SUNDAY 1-2 pm (6/14) Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch. It has all the charm and built-ins, but now with a modern twist.

1 Unit Available
1356 G. Ave NE
1356 G Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
1356 G. Ave NE Available 08/10/20 Updated NE Side 2 Bedroom with Garage and large back yard - FRESH PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, CONVENIENT NE NEIGHBORHOOD.

Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath RENT SPECIAL
2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1664 sqft
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!! SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 1st! ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$ Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home.

1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
801 15th St SE
801 15th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy two bedroom. Has recently been repainted to neutral colors, and hardwood flooring has been refinished. Two upstairs bedrooms flank the bathroom. Spacious main level includes a front porch.Unfinished lower level with laundry hookups.

Wellington Heights
1 Unit Available
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.

1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
Results within 10 miles of Marion

1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$829
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

Southwest Area
1 Unit Available
1215 21st Avenue Southwest
1215 21st Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located within 1 mile of I-380 and just minutes of downtown Cedar Rapids, making it easy to get where you need to in a moments notice.

1 Unit Available
1725 Cedar Crest Drive
1725 Cedar Crest Drive, Linn County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4108 sqft
An amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath thats 4,108 sq ft with luscious carpet throughout the main floor and a large attached 2-car garage. Gorgeous tile and intricate design in the kitchen and dining along with beautiful hardwood floors in the basement.

Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marion, IA

Marion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

