/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:19 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Marion, IA with washer-dryer
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
2525 Prairie Hill Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1315 sqft
Located off Highway 13 in Marion at the intersection of Prairie Ridge Avenue and Prairie Hill Drive. Leasing office is at 5500 Dyer Avenue in Marion. New construction. This is a smoke-free property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3230 9th St
3230 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1026 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE3397183)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grand View Apartments
1241 Grand Avenue, Marion, IA
1 Bedroom
$430
534 sqft
Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building.
Results within 5 miles of Marion
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
OPEN SUN 1-2 RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
OPEN SUNDAY 1-2 PM (7/12) CHECK THIS OUT! 1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15. Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
Results within 10 miles of Marion
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
Rock Ridge Condominiums
2005 Rockford Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Located at 2005, 2015 & 2121 Rockford Road SW in Cedar Rapids. Leasing office is located at 6138 Dean Road SW in Cedar Rapids.