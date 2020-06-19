All apartments in Johnston
6905 Jack London Drive.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6905 Jack London Drive

6905 Jack London Dr · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6905 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
North District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6905 Jack London Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Johnston -
Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 4 bedroom townhome in Johnston has a 2 car attached garage and Geothermal heating and cooling with Internet included. This home faces South with an entryway that opens to a large bedroom with a connecting bathroom. The main level features a very large living room with a half bathroom and overlooks the dining area. The dining area has a sliding glass patio door that walks out onto the deck area. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a huge walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. Both other spare bedrooms are located on the second level with connecting closets and a spare full bathroom with granite countertops. The lawn care and snow removal are taken care of in this community. This home does consider small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet per month and a $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4203829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6905 Jack London Drive have any available units?
6905 Jack London Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6905 Jack London Drive have?
Some of 6905 Jack London Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Jack London Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Jack London Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Jack London Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Jack London Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Jack London Drive does offer parking.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Jack London Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive have a pool?
No, 6905 Jack London Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Jack London Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Jack London Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Jack London Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6905 Jack London Drive has units with air conditioning.

