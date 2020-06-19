6905 Jack London Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Johnston -

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 4 bedroom townhome in Johnston has a 2 car attached garage and Geothermal heating and cooling with Internet included. This home faces South with an entryway that opens to a large bedroom with a connecting bathroom. The main level features a very large living room with a half bathroom and overlooks the dining area. The dining area has a sliding glass patio door that walks out onto the deck area. The kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a huge walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. Both other spare bedrooms are located on the second level with connecting closets and a spare full bathroom with granite countertops. The lawn care and snow removal are taken care of in this community. This home does consider small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet per month and a $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE4203829)