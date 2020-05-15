All apartments in Johnston
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Drive

6814 Jack London Dr · (515) 203-4200
Location

6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
North District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6814 Jack London Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
$2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 3/31 - GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.
COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)

Images may be representative and of similar property.

The Ridge offers spacious two to four-bedroom townhomes with up to 3.5 baths. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking or Iowa winters. At this location, the tenant is responsible for electricity and water. This townhome has washer and dryer in unit with internet included.

TOWNHOME FEATURES:

-Built in 2012
-Open floor plan on main level
-Master Suite with walk-in closet and attached full bath
-Two-Car Attached Garage
-Minutes to Interstates/Highways
-Near Johnston City Library
-Under 5 minutes from Camp Dodge.
-Close to the Johnston Middle School and High School
-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included
-INTERNET INCLUDED.
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Pets at additional monthly cost
-All stainless steel appliances (oven range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher) included

The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com for details.
We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill, and Johnston.
Promotional offers for new customers only.

Other Keywords: Townhome, Townhouse, Johnston, Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill

(RLNE4569230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

