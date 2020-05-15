6814 Jack London Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

$2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.



LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 3/31 - GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!



$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.

COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)



The Ridge offers spacious two to four-bedroom townhomes with up to 3.5 baths. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking or Iowa winters. At this location, the tenant is responsible for electricity and water. This townhome has washer and dryer in unit with internet included.



TOWNHOME FEATURES:



-Built in 2012

-Open floor plan on main level

-Master Suite with walk-in closet and attached full bath

-Two-Car Attached Garage

-Minutes to Interstates/Highways

-Near Johnston City Library

-Under 5 minutes from Camp Dodge.

-Close to the Johnston Middle School and High School

-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included

-INTERNET INCLUDED.

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Pets at additional monthly cost

-All stainless steel appliances (oven range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher) included



The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com for details.

We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill, and Johnston.

