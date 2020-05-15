Amenities
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room. The large master bedroom has a connecting master bathroom and a good size walk-in closet. This condo comes with a detached 1 car garage. All kitchen appliances stay with the home as well as the washer and dryer. Small pets are considered under 25lbs with a $40 per pet per month fee and refundable $350 security deposit, please no smoking.
To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131
Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.
Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4705941)