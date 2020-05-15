All apartments in Johnston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

10320 Norfolk Dr #4

10320 Norfolk Dr · (515) 978-1773
Location

10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 · Avail. Jul 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room. The large master bedroom has a connecting master bathroom and a good size walk-in closet. This condo comes with a detached 1 car garage. All kitchen appliances stay with the home as well as the washer and dryer. Small pets are considered under 25lbs with a $40 per pet per month fee and refundable $350 security deposit, please no smoking.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4705941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have any available units?
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have?
Some of 10320 Norfolk Dr #4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 currently offering any rent specials?
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 is pet friendly.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 offer parking?
Yes, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 does offer parking.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have a pool?
No, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 does not have a pool.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have accessible units?
No, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10320 Norfolk Dr #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
