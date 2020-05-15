Amenities

10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room. The large master bedroom has a connecting master bathroom and a good size walk-in closet. This condo comes with a detached 1 car garage. All kitchen appliances stay with the home as well as the washer and dryer. Small pets are considered under 25lbs with a $40 per pet per month fee and refundable $350 security deposit, please no smoking.



