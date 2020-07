Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

56 Westside Drive - Level: 01 Available 08/01/20 2020 Fall Leasing - 2 bed West side of IC! - Affordable condo on the West side of Iowa City with bus stop in front of building. New flooring throughout including carpeting and vinyl. Living room has gas fully-functional fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar and pantry. Spacious bedrooms, secured building and one car garage. Washer and dryer in unit.



Pets are welcome - $40.00 pet fee per month/pet and additional $250.00 pet security deposit.



Please call our office at 319-338-7068 to set up a showing today!



