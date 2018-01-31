641 E 46th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom. living space! Unit equipped with: living room ceiling fan, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dish washer, in unit full-size washer & dryer,



Great location for Palmer College or St. Ambrose students! Close to North Park Mall, I-74, and I-80! Security deposit is required, pets negotiable. No smoking. Landlord will pay association fees which takes care of: trash removal, all yard maintenance, snow removal, and cleaning of common areas. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Call at 319-671-1465 or to set up a walk through.

. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED.



