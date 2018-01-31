All apartments in Davenport
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

641 E 46th St

641 East 46th Street · (319) 671-1465
Location

641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA 52806
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $925 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom. living space! Unit equipped with: living room ceiling fan, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dish washer, in unit full-size washer & dryer,

Great location for Palmer College or St. Ambrose students! Close to North Park Mall, I-74, and I-80! Security deposit is required, pets negotiable. No smoking. Landlord will pay association fees which takes care of: trash removal, all yard maintenance, snow removal, and cleaning of common areas. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Call at 319-671-1465 or to set up a walk through.
. MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED.

(RLNE4567056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 E 46th St have any available units?
641 E 46th St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 E 46th St have?
Some of 641 E 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 E 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
641 E 46th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 E 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 641 E 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 641 E 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 641 E 46th St does offer parking.
Does 641 E 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 E 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 E 46th St have a pool?
No, 641 E 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 641 E 46th St have accessible units?
No, 641 E 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 641 E 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 E 46th St has units with dishwashers.
