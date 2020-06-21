625 LeClaire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.



Please call (563) 514 4956 to schedule appointment for viewing and/or for further details. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.



Grab the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



