All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 625 LeClaire St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
625 LeClaire St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

625 LeClaire St

625 Leclaire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

625 Leclaire Street, Davenport, IA 52803

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.

Please call (563) 514 4956 to schedule appointment for viewing and/or for further details. Our leasing specialist are available round the clock.

Grab the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4451065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 LeClaire St have any available units?
625 LeClaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 LeClaire St have?
Some of 625 LeClaire St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 LeClaire St currently offering any rent specials?
625 LeClaire St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 LeClaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 LeClaire St is pet friendly.
Does 625 LeClaire St offer parking?
No, 625 LeClaire St does not offer parking.
Does 625 LeClaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 LeClaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 LeClaire St have a pool?
No, 625 LeClaire St does not have a pool.
Does 625 LeClaire St have accessible units?
No, 625 LeClaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 LeClaire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 LeClaire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St
Davenport, IA 52807
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St
Davenport, IA 52806
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave
Davenport, IA 52807

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport Apartments with GymDavenport Apartments with Parking
Davenport Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose University
Augustana College