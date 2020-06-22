All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 6016 Van Fossen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
6016 Van Fossen Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6016 Van Fossen Dr

6016 Van Fossen · (563) 514-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6016 Van Fossen, Davenport, IA 52802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6016 Van Fossen Dr · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - This would be your new home in Davenport! It was updated and is NOW in great move in condition. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.

Call (563) 514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further information. Avail the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4686976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have any available units?
6016 Van Fossen Dr has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have?
Some of 6016 Van Fossen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Van Fossen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Van Fossen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Van Fossen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Van Fossen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Van Fossen Dr does offer parking.
Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6016 Van Fossen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have a pool?
No, 6016 Van Fossen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have accessible units?
No, 6016 Van Fossen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Van Fossen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6016 Van Fossen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6016 Van Fossen Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave
Davenport, IA 52807
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St
Davenport, IA 52807
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St
Davenport, IA 52806
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport Apartments with GymDavenport Apartments with Parking
Davenport Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose University
Augustana College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity