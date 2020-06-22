6016 Van Fossen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home Available for Rent - This would be your new home in Davenport! It was updated and is NOW in great move in condition. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.



Call (563) 514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further information. Avail the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE4686976)