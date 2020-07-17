All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like
324 Main St. - 606.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
324 Main St. - 606
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

324 Main St. - 606

324 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

324 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801
Downtown Davenport

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Very large 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Loft at The Davenport downtown! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, casino, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museums Landlord pays water, trash & sewer. No pets or smoking.

Address: 324 Main St. #606, Davenport IA 52801

Features: Secure Entrance, Elevators, Large Lobby, Central AC & Heat, On-site Laundry, Available Off-Street Parking, Available Full Gym

Rent: $925 - Security Deposit: $925 - Application Fee: $30

These units don't come open often!

Call 563-265-1101 (texting not available) or parkwildqc@gmail.com M-F, 9am-5pm.

For additional units visit www.parkwildproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave
Davenport, IA 52807
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St
Davenport, IA 52807
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St
Davenport, IA 52806
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 324 Main St. - 606 have any available units?
324 Main St. - 606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Main St. - 606 have?
Some of 324 Main St. - 606's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Main St. - 606 currently offering any rent specials?
324 Main St. - 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Main St. - 606 pet-friendly?
No, 324 Main St. - 606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 324 Main St. - 606 offer parking?
Yes, 324 Main St. - 606 offers parking.
Does 324 Main St. - 606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Main St. - 606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Main St. - 606 have a pool?
No, 324 Main St. - 606 does not have a pool.
Does 324 Main St. - 606 have accessible units?
No, 324 Main St. - 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Main St. - 606 have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Main St. - 606 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 BedroomsDavenport Cheap PlacesDavenport Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavenport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IAEast Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose UniversityAugustana College