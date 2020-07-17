Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym air conditioning elevator lobby

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking lobby

Very large 3 bedroom/1.5 bath Loft at The Davenport downtown! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, casino, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museums Landlord pays water, trash & sewer. No pets or smoking.



Address: 324 Main St. #606, Davenport IA 52801



Features: Secure Entrance, Elevators, Large Lobby, Central AC & Heat, On-site Laundry, Available Off-Street Parking, Available Full Gym



Rent: $925 - Security Deposit: $925 - Application Fee: $30



These units don't come open often!



Call 563-265-1101 (texting not available) or parkwildqc@gmail.com M-F, 9am-5pm.



For additional units visit www.parkwildproperties.com