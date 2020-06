Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway. This townhome has wood flooring, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Contact us today and let us make your move easy and exciting! Listing agent has ownership interest in property.